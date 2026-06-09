Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $904,000 Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,930 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Chevron makes up 0.7% of Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in Chevron by 7.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Chevron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its position in Chevron by 76.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 678.9% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $189.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $376.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.22. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $139.68 and a twelve month high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is 123.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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