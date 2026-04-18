GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys 20,243 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,329 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 20,243 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company's stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 5.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 20.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the software company's stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the software company's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $244.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.13 and a twelve month high of $422.95. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $253.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More.

Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that automates multi‑step creative workflows inside Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; the product expands Adobe’s AI monetization paths and reinforces Creative Cloud differentiation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More.

Zacks and several outlets highlight Adobe’s expanded Firefly/AI portfolio for creators, noting the launch could speed workflows and help Adobe justify AI investments — a potential revenue/ARR upside if adoption scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More.

Adobe reported AI traffic to U.S. retail sites is converting materially better (March AI traffic +42% vs. non‑AI), supporting the business case that Adobe’s AI features can drive customer ROI and platform value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More.

Several media pieces and analysts note Adobe’s shares are at multi‑year lows, framing the stock as a “cheap” software name — that can attract value buyers but also reflects investor caution on AI/valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More.

Analysts are recalibrating valuation rather than overhauling it — some firms trimmed targets modestly while others remain positive; reports show measured fair‑value tweaks reflecting mixed views on AI ROI. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target from $400 to $350 (still Outperform). A notable PT cut from a major bank can pressure sentiment even when the rating stays positive. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More.

Competition risk rose as Anthropic and others develop AI design tools that could encroach on Adobe’s product moat — a tangible long‑term risk for market share in creative workflows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Data shows sizable institutional reductions (e.g., UBS AM) and some insider sales in recent months — selling from large holders can amplify downward pressure in a low‑price environment. Read More.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here