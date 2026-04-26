Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 40,447 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 908.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.7% of Golden State Equity Partners' investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Golden State Equity Partners' holdings in Netflix were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 867.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised Netflix to a "positive" rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.53.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $97.70. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $388.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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