Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,486 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.65% of NVR worth $134,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in NVR by 600.0% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in NVR by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVR by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,100.00 to $6,600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $8,096.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,600.00 to $8,225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7,649.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,201.64 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,501.01 and a 1 year high of $8,618.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6,325.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,001.64.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $94.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 375.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 11 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6,699.50 per share, for a total transaction of $73,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25 shares in the company, valued at $167,487.50. This trade represents a 78.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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