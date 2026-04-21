Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 27,889 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,572 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 27,889 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 457.4% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $104.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is 204.96%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $159,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,411,077.60. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $608,664 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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