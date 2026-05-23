HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 91,938 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,074 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 91,938 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $32,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $838,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503,402 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $434,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $119.84 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.52.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel introduced its Core Ultra Series 3 processors for edge AI and robotics , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Intel (INTC) Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Processors for Edge AI Robotics

Intel introduced its , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Positive Sentiment: Reports said Intel may be pursuing AI startup Tenstorrent , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Intel Joins Race To Buy AI Startup Tenstorrent: Report

Reports said , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Nvidia, AMD and Intel keeps INTC in the center of the AI-chip trade, and investor attention remains elevated as traders look for the next beneficiary of the broader AI buildout. Nvidia vs. AMD vs. Intel: Which is the best chip stock to own?

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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