Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,386 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,813,908 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.18% of Howmet Aerospace worth $150,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $1,793,698,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock worth $1,445,712,000 after buying an additional 801,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock worth $9,642,740,000 after buying an additional 664,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,754,204 shares of the company's stock worth $564,667,000 after buying an additional 599,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 917,241 shares of the company's stock worth $179,990,000 after buying an additional 493,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE HWM opened at $246.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $280.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.Howmet Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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