Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 152,382 Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 152,382 shares of the cable giant's stock, valued at approximately $4,555,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,311,219 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $11,038,712,000 after buying an additional 2,160,829 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,327,445 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $355,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,461 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,754,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 232,883 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 97,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,834,053 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $246,146,000 after acquiring an additional 693,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Comcast from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

More Comcast News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Comcast’s Xfinity announced same-day WiFi equipment delivery for new internet customers in nearly 20 markets, with a rollout planned across the full footprint by early 2027. The move could improve customer convenience and support broadband growth. Internet Delivered to Your Doorstep Within Hours: Xfinity Launches Same-Day WiFi

Comcast’s Xfinity announced same-day WiFi equipment delivery for new internet customers in nearly 20 markets, with a rollout planned across the full footprint by early 2027. The move could improve customer convenience and support broadband growth. Positive Sentiment: A new film release distributed by Comcast’s Universal Pictures, “Disclosure Day,” opened above forecasts globally, which is a modestly supportive data point for its media segment. Spielberg’s ’Disclosure Day’ opens to $93.9M globally, beats forecasts

A new film release distributed by Comcast’s Universal Pictures, “Disclosure Day,” opened above forecasts globally, which is a modestly supportive data point for its media segment. Neutral Sentiment: Comcast was highlighted in a fresh article as a potential buyer of Roku, but this is speculative and does not indicate a formal deal or strategy change.

Comcast was highlighted in a fresh article as a potential buyer of Roku, but this is speculative and does not indicate a formal deal or strategy change. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt cut its price target on Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA to $24 from $30 and kept a Neutral rating, citing the stock’s weak year-to-date performance. Rosenblatt Lowers PT on Comcast (CMCSA) Stock

Rosenblatt cut its price target on to $24 from $30 and kept a Neutral rating, citing the stock’s weak year-to-date performance. Negative Sentiment: MoffettNathanson also trimmed its price target on Comcast to $52 from $53, even while maintaining a Buy rating, reinforcing that analysts remain cautious on near-term upside. Moffettnathanson adjusts price target on Comcast

MoffettNathanson also trimmed its price target on Comcast to $52 from $53, even while maintaining a Buy rating, reinforcing that analysts remain cautious on near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed a sharp increase in put buying on Comcast, suggesting traders are positioning for further downside or hedging against near-term weakness.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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