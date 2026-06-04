Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Free Report) by 371.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,651 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Hayward worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hayward by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 669.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 149.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Susan M. Canning bought 2,242 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $28,607.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 103,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,324,960.12. This trade represents a 2.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,389 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $722,444.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 701,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,670,016.86. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 119,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,055 over the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Hayward from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

View Our Latest Report on HAYW

Hayward Trading Down 0.0%

Hayward stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 13.98%.The firm had revenue of $255.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

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