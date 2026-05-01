Jennison Associates LLC Buys 282,522 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,331,412 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after buying an additional 282,522 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $54,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,490,064 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $9,470,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,402,347 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $15,453,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,512,228 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $637,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,101 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,346,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,848,766 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $385,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,033 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.59.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $9,922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 145,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,196,873.09. The trade was a 57.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,100. This represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 218,148 shares of company stock worth $10,780,356 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 3.0%

VZ stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $200.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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