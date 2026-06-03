Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Stock Position Lessened by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,082 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,278 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Johnson Controls International worth $74,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Evercore assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $149.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.06. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.10 and a fifty-two week high of $147.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

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