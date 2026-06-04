Johnson Financial Group LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company's stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 103,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,136,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 389,631 shares of the company's stock worth $120,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marriott International Stock Up 0.8%

Marriott International stock opened at $376.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's fifty day moving average is $356.16 and its 200 day moving average is $332.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.55 and a 12-month high of $388.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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