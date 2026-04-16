KBC Group NV Buys 122,516 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311,429 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 122,516 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.19% of Corteva worth $87,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 78,688.5% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,615,779 shares of the company's stock worth $175,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,459 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 4,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,442,177 shares of the company's stock worth $165,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,715 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Corteva by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,415,554 shares of the company's stock worth $219,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,248 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Corteva by 423.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,738,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Corteva by 16,474.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,294,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Corteva

Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $94 and kept an "outperform" rating, citing upside versus the current share level — a catalyst for buying interest. Article Title

Mizuho raised its price target to $94 and kept an "outperform" rating, citing upside versus the current share level — a catalyst for buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs bumped its target to $96 and reiterated a "buy" — another analyst upgrade that can support the share price and reduce near‑term downside. Article Title Article Title

Goldman Sachs bumped its target to $96 and reiterated a "buy" — another analyst upgrade that can support the share price and reduce near‑term downside. Positive Sentiment: Corteva announced the CEO for the future crop‑protection business (New Corteva): Luke Kissam (ex‑Albemarle), signaling experienced leadership for the planned Q4 2026 separation and reducing execution uncertainty. Article Title

Corteva announced the CEO for the future crop‑protection business (New Corteva): Luke Kissam (ex‑Albemarle), signaling experienced leadership for the planned Q4 2026 separation and reducing execution uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Corteva named executive teams for both the future seed & genetics "SpinCo" and the crop protection "New Corteva," giving investors more detail on post‑spin governance and strategy. That clarity is generally supportive for valuation and deal execution. Article Title Article Title

Corteva named executive teams for both the future seed & genetics "SpinCo" and the crop protection "New Corteva," giving investors more detail on post‑spin governance and strategy. That clarity is generally supportive for valuation and deal execution. Neutral Sentiment: Previews and analyst focus on Corteva's Q1 2026 results are increasing attention on near‑term revenue and margin execution; earnings surprises could swing the stock. Article Title

Previews and analyst focus on Corteva's Q1 2026 results are increasing attention on near‑term revenue and margin execution; earnings surprises could swing the stock. Negative Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece questions whether Corteva remains reasonably valued after a ~40% one‑year rally, highlighting stretched multiples (CTVA’s P/E is elevated) and implying limited margin for disappointment — a factor that can pressure the stock when sentiment turns. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut Corteva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Corteva from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,289.50. The trade was a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $81.26 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Corteva's payout ratio is 45.57%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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