King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 7,362 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,594 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp's holdings in Intuit were worth $48,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,869 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Expressive Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,953 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,750 shares total in two recent transactions at about $309-$310 per share, a sign of insider confidence after the stock’s sharp decline. SEC Form 4 filing

Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,750 shares total in two recent transactions at about $309-$310 per share, a sign of insider confidence after the stock’s sharp decline. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst-focused pieces argued that INTU remains a long-term value or growth idea, highlighting strong TurboTax demand, TurboTax Live growth, and continued AI-driven product expansion. Zacks article

Multiple analyst-focused pieces argued that INTU remains a long-term value or growth idea, highlighting strong TurboTax demand, TurboTax Live growth, and continued AI-driven product expansion. Positive Sentiment: TipRanks noted that one analyst still sees substantial upside despite the recent selloff, reinforcing the view that the market may be overly pessimistic on Intuit’s fundamentals. TipRanks article

TipRanks noted that one analyst still sees substantial upside despite the recent selloff, reinforcing the view that the market may be overly pessimistic on Intuit’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also framed Intuit as a “top value stock” and one of the week’s analyst favorites, which may help sentiment but does not add new company-specific catalysts. Zacks article

Recent coverage also framed Intuit as a “top value stock” and one of the week’s analyst favorites, which may help sentiment but does not add new company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern appears to be centered on Intuit’s recent pricing issues and a reported 20% stock drop, which triggered shareholder and securities-fraud investigations. PR Newswire investigation notice

Investor concern appears to be centered on Intuit’s recent pricing issues and a reported 20% stock drop, which triggered shareholder and securities-fraud investigations. Negative Sentiment: Intuit also filed a notice for mass layoffs in California and Nevada, reinforcing the view that the company is restructuring aggressively while it pivots harder toward AI. AOL article

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $304.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.48. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.36 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered shares of Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $543.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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