Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,787 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 345.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. United Community Bank raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $441.18 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $454.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,488,254.29. This trade represents a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total value of $13,590,508.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,721 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,101.95. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Weiss Ratings upgraded Motorola Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $499.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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