KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 75,700 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631,708 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Intel were worth $60,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $330.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -828.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC upgraded INTC to Buy and lifted its price target, a high‑profile endorsement that helped lift sentiment into earnings. Read More.

HSBC upgraded INTC to Buy and lifted its price target, a high‑profile endorsement that helped lift sentiment into earnings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms issued upgrades/raised targets in recent sessions (a “triple upgrade” narrative), reinforcing momentum tied to stronger AI/server CPU demand and foundry/packaging opportunities. Read More.

Multiple firms issued upgrades/raised targets in recent sessions (a “triple upgrade” narrative), reinforcing momentum tied to stronger AI/server CPU demand and foundry/packaging opportunities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Stifel and Cantor Fitzgerald have both raised price targets this week, adding credibility to the recovery story and supporting buy‑side flows. Read More.

Stifel and Cantor Fitzgerald have both raised price targets this week, adding credibility to the recovery story and supporting buy‑side flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product and roadmap tailwinds — Intel has launched its Core Series 3 CPUs with sharper “everyday AI” features, which investors view as incremental revenue/competitive upside in client and edge segments. Read More.

Product and roadmap tailwinds — Intel has launched its Core Series 3 CPUs with sharper “everyday AI” features, which investors view as incremental revenue/competitive upside in client and edge segments. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings (Apr 23) are the immediate catalyst: consensus models call for a modest beat/beat‑risk trade — the print will determine if the rally is fundamentally supported. Read More.

Q1 earnings (Apr 23) are the immediate catalyst: consensus models call for a modest beat/beat‑risk trade — the print will determine if the rally is fundamentally supported. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some large brokerages (e.g., RBC) have reiterated neutral ratings even as targets shifted, reflecting mixed conviction: bullish on the AI cycle but cautious on execution/timing. Read More.

Some large brokerages (e.g., RBC) have reiterated neutral ratings even as targets shifted, reflecting mixed conviction: bullish on the AI cycle but cautious on execution/timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Wedbush and other analysts warn the recent rally may be outpacing fundamentals — valuation looks stretched after a huge YTD gain, raising the risk of a pullback if Q1 or guidance disappoints. Read More.

Wedbush and other analysts warn the recent rally may be outpacing fundamentals — valuation looks stretched after a huge YTD gain, raising the risk of a pullback if Q1 or guidance disappoints. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational risks: Reuters flags supply‑chain and equipment constraints that could limit Intel’s ability to scale AI chips quickly — a key watch item that could cap upside if reiterated on the earnings call. Read More.

Operational risks: Reuters flags supply‑chain and equipment constraints that could limit Intel’s ability to scale AI chips quickly — a key watch item that could cap upside if reiterated on the earnings call. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bearish or short viewpoints are circulating (Seeking Alpha and others), emphasizing execution risk, competition and stretched multiples — these narratives can amplify volatility around the report. Read More.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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