KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 45,060 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,162 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 45,060 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Chubb were worth $59,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,843,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,111 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $785,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,963 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,217,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Chubb by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,946,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $557,493,000 after purchasing an additional 693,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chubb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,428,278,000 after purchasing an additional 513,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Chubb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robust operating beat — Chubb posted core operating income/per‑share core results of $6.82 and consolidated revenue/net premiums well above year‑ago levels (consolidated net premiums written up ~10.7%), with a P&C combined ratio of 84.0%, signaling strong underwriting and premium momentum. Chubb Reports First Quarter...

Robust operating beat — Chubb posted core operating income/per‑share core results of $6.82 and consolidated revenue/net premiums well above year‑ago levels (consolidated net premiums written up ~10.7%), with a P&C combined ratio of 84.0%, signaling strong underwriting and premium momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness and momentum pieces — several outlets highlight Chubb as a momentum/value name and a candidate for further upside based on underwriting strength and investment income. Here's Why Chubb Is a Strong Momentum Stock

Analyst bullishness and momentum pieces — several outlets highlight Chubb as a momentum/value name and a candidate for further upside based on underwriting strength and investment income. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst action — JPMorgan raised its price target to $340 (from $330) but kept a "neutral" rating, signaling modest upside but not a full upgrade; this tempers enthusiasm from bullish write‑ups. Benzinga note on JPMorgan

Mixed analyst action — JPMorgan raised its price target to $340 (from $330) but kept a "neutral" rating, signaling modest upside but not a full upgrade; this tempers enthusiasm from bullish write‑ups. Positive Sentiment: Independent bullish price targets — at least one outlet projects meaningful upside (24/7 Wall St. model to ~$363), reinforcing longer‑term upside narratives despite near‑term noise. Chubb's Best Year Ever...

Independent bullish price targets — at least one outlet projects meaningful upside (24/7 Wall St. model to ~$363), reinforcing longer‑term upside narratives despite near‑term noise. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS weakness and realized losses — reporters note that GAAP EPS (reported net income per share ~$5.88) was hurt by realized investment losses, which some investors focused on and drove a sell‑off despite the stronger core operating numbers. Chubb stock sinks as Q1 GAAP EPS misses

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 target price on Chubb in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $346.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 44,877 shares of company stock worth $14,885,226 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $329.21 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $329.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $345.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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