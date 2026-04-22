KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 13,000 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,680 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.05% of Lam Research worth $109,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lam Research by 781.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lam Research by 108.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $606,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,897 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 138.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $472,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1,925.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,717,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $294,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,754 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $258.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $273.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $233.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.10.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 21.31%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here