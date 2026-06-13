Korea Investment CORP Sells 47,394 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 47,394 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.9% of Korea Investment CORP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Tesla worth $957,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Tesla by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their price objective on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $406.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 372.87, a PEG ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.77 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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