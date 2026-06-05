Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Sold by Compass Rose Asset Management LP

Compass Rose Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up about 0.8% of Compass Rose Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Compass Rose Asset Management LP's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 172.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 256.7% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $22.69.

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More Kraft Heinz News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.08. The stock's fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is presently -32.92%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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