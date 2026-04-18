Lbp Am Sa Sells 12,873 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Lbp Am Sa decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 12,873 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $750.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $765.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $725.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. This represents a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,860,169.59. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,774 shares of company stock worth $2,942,738. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $627.00 to $860.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $923.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $811.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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