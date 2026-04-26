Live Oak Investment Partners Purchases 16,154 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Live Oak Investment Partners lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 571.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,983 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.1% of Live Oak Investment Partners' portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Live Oak Investment Partners' holdings in Netflix were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 801.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 124,173 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 110,401 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,137.9% in the 4th quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 908.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 44,900 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,134.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 960,038 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $90,013,000 after buying an additional 882,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Freedom Capital raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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