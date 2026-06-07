Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,811,734 shares of the medical device company's stock after acquiring an additional 191,330 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of DexCom worth $123,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 332,006 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $22,035,000 after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,315 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 137,986 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.7% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 175,982 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 65,066 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 250,310 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 56,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 109,823 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 40,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $72.86 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,926,648.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 382,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,704. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,911 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $364,052.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 95,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,708.50. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,694 shares of company stock worth $3,029,267. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key DexCom News

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 target price on DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $81.00 target price on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore upgraded DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

See Also

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