M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. $V

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,533 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,333 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 149,399 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, RM Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $323.31 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.88 and a 200 day moving average of $324.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here