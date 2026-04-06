MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT is SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.'s 9th Largest Position

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT - Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,700 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 76,593 shares during the period. MakeMyTrip accounts for approximately 5.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of MakeMyTrip worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 244.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 4,420.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the technology company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company's stock.

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MakeMyTrip Price Performance

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The stock's fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $113.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.29 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 5.46%. Research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MMYT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised MakeMyTrip from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on MakeMyTrip from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.33.

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About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company's offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India's leading travel technology firms.

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