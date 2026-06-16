Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 20,398 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. $HBCP

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP - Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,802 shares of the bank's stock after selling 20,398 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Home Bancorp worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,771 shares of the bank's stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 80.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the bank's stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the first quarter worth $612,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,669 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Home Bancorp Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of HBCP opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $38.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Home Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancorp

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,370.19. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren E. Guidry sold 1,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $100,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,313.40. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,653 shares of company stock worth $359,063 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Home Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Home Bancorp from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Home Bancorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Home Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HBCP

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company's core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

See Also

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