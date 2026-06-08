Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 7,343 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,343 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC's holdings in AMETEK were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $227.01 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $227.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.43 and a fifty-two week high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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