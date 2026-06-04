Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,471,556 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Marriott International worth $456,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $812,570,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock worth $2,389,635,000 after buying an additional 1,637,119 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 741,408 shares of the company's stock worth $201,618,000 after buying an additional 253,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,774,015 shares of the company's stock worth $5,410,384,000 after buying an additional 230,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 26.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,740 shares of the company's stock worth $220,525,000 after buying an additional 175,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $376.78 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.55 and a 12 month high of $388.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $356.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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