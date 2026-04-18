Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. $MATV

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV - Free Report) by 305.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,113 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 254,012 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.62% of Mativ worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mativ by 50.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Mativ during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Mativ in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mativ

Mativ Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $524.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 16.98%.The business had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Mativ's dividend payout ratio is -6.39%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.

Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.

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