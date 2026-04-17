Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,375 shares of the company's stock after selling 802,767 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings in Corteva were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 118.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 209.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 90.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $636,207.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Oppenheimer set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Stock Down 0.2%

Corteva stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.96. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $85.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Corteva's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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