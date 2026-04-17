Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,135,956 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,201,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.30% of Marathon Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,407.4% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company's stock.

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Marathon Digital Trading Up 10.3%

MARA opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 5.29. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.74 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 144.58%.The company's revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Marathon Digital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.90.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $252,495.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,788,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,962,597.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $146,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 343,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,150,254.70. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,678. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Free Report).

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