McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $39.54 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 36,440 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 4.2% of McGuire Investment Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $39,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $290.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $255.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm's revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 3,293 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $740,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,294,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,254,850. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,685 shares of company stock valued at $50,757,308. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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