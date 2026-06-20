Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000. AutoZone makes up approximately 1.7% of Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 165 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,987.00 per share, with a total value of $492,855.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,641,153. This trade represents a 15.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 50 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,478.72, for a total transaction of $173,936.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,826,568.64. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting AutoZone

Here are the key news stories impacting AutoZone this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted AutoZone’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $151.37 from $150.59, slightly above the current consensus, suggesting steady near-term earnings strength.

Zacks Research lifted AutoZone’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $151.37 from $150.59, slightly above the current consensus, suggesting steady near-term earnings strength. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised FY2027 EPS to $174.73, Q4 2027 EPS to $61.70, and FY2028 EPS to $197.32, pointing to continued long-term earnings growth.

The firm also raised FY2027 EPS to $174.73, Q4 2027 EPS to $61.70, and FY2028 EPS to $197.32, pointing to continued long-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Several quarterly estimates were increased, including Q1 2027, Q4 2026, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, reinforcing the view that analysts see AutoZone delivering stronger-than-expected results over time.

Several quarterly estimates were increased, including Q1 2027, Q4 2026, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, reinforcing the view that analysts see AutoZone delivering stronger-than-expected results over time. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the optimistic estimate revisions, the stock remains well below its 52-week high, so investor sentiment may still be tempered by valuation and broader market positioning.

Despite the optimistic estimate revisions, the stock remains well below its 52-week high, so investor sentiment may still be tempered by valuation and broader market positioning. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed one estimate — Q2 2027 EPS was lowered to $32.61 from $32.78 — which is a small offset to the otherwise positive revisions.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AutoZone from $4,345.00 to $4,096.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AutoZone from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on AutoZone from $4,478.00 to $3,979.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $3,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,020.00 to $3,605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4,040.87.

Read Our Latest Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE AZO opened at $3,064.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.35. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,928.11 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,333.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,484.45.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $38.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $36.22 by $1.85. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a net margin of 12.40%.The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $35.36 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc NYSE: AZO is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

Featured Stories

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