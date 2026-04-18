Merit Financial Group LLC Has $13.66 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,764 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $13,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $283.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price objective on Chubb in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $345.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,683.80. The trade was a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,877 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,226. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $330.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

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