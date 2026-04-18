Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 250.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 115,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,165,908 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $455.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $513.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $471.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.29.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $464.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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