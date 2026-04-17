Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,635 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $59,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $865.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $627.00 to $860.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $811.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of REGN opened at $746.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The firm's 50 day moving average is $766.33 and its 200-day moving average is $724.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total transaction of $1,585,066.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,325,837.44. This represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,774 shares of company stock worth $2,942,738. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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