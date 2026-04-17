Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 35,772 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,953 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Adobe worth $74,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that executes multi-step creative workflows across Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; integration with Anthropic’s Claude broadens model access and helped lift sentiment. Read More.

Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that executes multi-step creative workflows across Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; integration with Anthropic’s Claude broadens model access and helped lift sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Feature coverage shows Firefly Assistant can perform complex design tasks from text prompts, reinforcing the product differentiation that investors view as driving adoption and upsells in Creative Cloud. Read More.

Feature coverage shows Firefly Assistant can perform complex design tasks from text prompts, reinforcing the product differentiation that investors view as driving adoption and upsells in Creative Cloud. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Adobe-reported data: AI-driven traffic to US retail sites is converting materially better than paid search/email (March: +42% vs non-AI), supporting the revenue potential of Adobe Experience Cloud’s AI features. Read More.

Adobe-reported data: AI-driven traffic to US retail sites is converting materially better than paid search/email (March: +42% vs non-AI), supporting the revenue potential of Adobe Experience Cloud’s AI features. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and social/trader chatter emphasize a rebound in software stocks and debate whether AI is accretive rather than disruptive; some funds are adding positions — this mixed but constructive sentiment is helping the rally. Read More.

Market commentary and social/trader chatter emphasize a rebound in software stocks and debate whether AI is accretive rather than disruptive; some funds are adding positions — this mixed but constructive sentiment is helping the rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe issued an emergency patch for a PDF zero‑day that had been exploited; the quick fix reduces operational/security risk but highlights cyber risk exposure. Read More.

Adobe issued an emergency patch for a PDF zero‑day that had been exploited; the quick fix reduces operational/security risk but highlights cyber risk exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition risk: Anthropic is developing an AI design tool tied to Opus 4.7 that could challenge parts of Adobe and Figma’s market, prompting investor caution about long-term share of creative workflows. Read More.

Competition risk: Anthropic is developing an AI design tool tied to Opus 4.7 that could challenge parts of Adobe and Figma’s market, prompting investor caution about long-term share of creative workflows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity shows recent sales by senior executives (reported in market-data summaries), which some investors read as a modest negative signal even though overall institutional positioning remains mixed. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $343.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $422.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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