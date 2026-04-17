Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,530 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 119,308 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of PepsiCo worth $195,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company's stock worth $8,356,155,000 after buying an additional 1,079,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,617,747 shares of the company's stock worth $1,912,476,000 after acquiring an additional 958,701 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,902,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,250,290,000 after acquiring an additional 118,286 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company's stock worth $1,207,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,362 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,112,038 shares of the company's stock worth $1,139,255,000 after buying an additional 155,636 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.3%

PepsiCo stock opened at $158.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.83%.

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $176.00 to $169.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here