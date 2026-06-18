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Moore Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
Arista Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Moore Capital Management more than doubled its stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter, increasing its holdings by 104.5% to 112,365 shares worth about $14.7 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also added to or initiated positions, and hedge funds and institutions now own 82.47% of Arista’s shares.
  • Arista reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.87 versus $0.81 expected and revenue of $2.71 billion, while analysts remain broadly positive with a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of $186.47.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Arista Networks.

Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,365 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 57,428 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,549,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total value of $1,352,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 200,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,874,306.97. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,603,747 shares of company stock worth $423,901,619 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.47.

Read Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.1%

ANET stock opened at $164.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.97. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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