Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 43,911 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,206 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 43,911 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.6% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $67,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Stock Up 1.6%

Visa stock opened at $324.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $582.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $317.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.48.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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