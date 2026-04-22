M&T Bank Corp Has $294.01 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 1,925.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,717,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,632,754 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 0.9% of M&T Bank Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.14% of Lam Research worth $294,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho set a $265.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $258.37 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $233.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $322.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.56 and a 1 year high of $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here