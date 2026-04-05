Myriad Asset Management US LP Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Myriad Asset Management US LP lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 93,623 shares valued at $35,728,508. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $366.24 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $471.34. The stock has a market cap of $413.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's fifty day moving average price is $403.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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