Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Tesla were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $548.00 to $538.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.61.

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Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TSLA opened at $388.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm's 50-day moving average is $389.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.79 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 360.09, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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