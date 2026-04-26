Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 898.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,190 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 33,464 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $92.37 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.53.

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Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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