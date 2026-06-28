NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT Position Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT - Free Report) by 319.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,064 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,408 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of NetScout Systems worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,936.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTCT. Zacks Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NetScout Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetScout Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $41.59 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $203.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $198.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.650-2.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,202,285.09. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $203,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,450. This trade represents a 12.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout's flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NetScout Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NetScout Systems wasn't on the list.

While NetScout Systems currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here