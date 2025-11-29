Norges Bank Makes New $951.54 Million Investment in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,718,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $951,541,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.80% of AppLovin as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in AppLovin by 6.5% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 114,180 shares of the company's stock worth $39,972,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $1,523,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company's stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company's stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

Get AppLovin alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total transaction of $16,070,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,553,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,384,136.69. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 367,927 shares of company stock valued at $212,707,362 in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $810.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AppLovin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $658.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Up 2.5%

APP stock opened at $601.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.73. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AppLovin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AppLovin wasn't on the list.

While AppLovin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here