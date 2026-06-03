Norges Bank Takes Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,204,166 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $197,550,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.08% of Trade Desk as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2,382.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 898 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company's stock.

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Trade Desk Trading Down 9.1%

NASDAQ TTD opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 14.57%.The firm had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Trade Desk's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.91.

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Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,912.86. This represents a 80.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $3,131,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,255.70. This trade represents a 98.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,929. 11.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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