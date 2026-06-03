Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 8,732 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,054 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 68,093 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 896.0% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting lululemon athletica

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Citigroup decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $153.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 6,090 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,978. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $116.63 and a 1 year high of $340.25. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.29.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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