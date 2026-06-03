Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $7.02 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,031 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,206,311 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,793,425 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,675,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,133,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,423,449 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $497,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $431,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total transaction of $1,133,039.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,591.76. This trade represents a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $449,025.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,102.30. This trade represents a 15.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,717. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.4%

ROK stock opened at $463.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.57. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.44 and a twelve month high of $465.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $410.85 and a 200-day moving average of $402.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $448.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $449.16.

View Our Latest Report on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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