Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 21,517 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,079 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,517 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,068,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $900,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,920 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,967,471 shares of the company's stock worth $117,537,000 after buying an additional 1,256,596 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,272,875 shares of the company's stock worth $76,043,000 after buying an additional 789,783 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,036,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $83.60.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.Archer Daniels Midland's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is currently 93.27%.

Insider Activity at Archer Daniels Midland

In other news, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,439,602.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,486,054.28. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 300,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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